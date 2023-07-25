Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance Gearing Up For 9th Year

The quintessential Canadian Concours d’Elegance is returning to Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community September 15-17, 2023, for its 9th year.

The shores of Georgian Bay and the lush fairways of Cobble Beach Golf Resort will once again be the canvas on which to present over 100 beautiful and rarely seen works of automotive art. Only the most elegant and authentic vehicles are invited to participate in the Sunday Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Over the past eight years, Cobble Beach has raised over $864,000 for the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation and the Sunnybrook Foundation. Net proceeds from the Sunday Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance will be donated to Sunnybrook for the construction of the Garry Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre, where researchers and clinicians work towards revolutionizing treatments for dementia, stroke, mood and anxiety disorders.

“It is our great honour to have the opportunity to raise money for two amazing facilities close to our hearts.” said Rob McLeese, founder and show chair of the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance. “We could not do this without the generous donations from our partners who provide items for our raffle and live auction, as well as the patrons attending our event. We are grateful to the community for making this event possible.”

The 9th annual Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance features a wide range of events over the course of 3 days. Engines start on Friday with the Participants’ Tour showcasing the beautiful Bruce Grey Simcoe County roads by taking Participants on a 100+ km drive over to the historic town of Meaford, Ontario. Familiar Saturday events return with the 5th annual Cars & Coffee, now located in downtown Owen Sound’s River District. Returning for its 2nd installment to the Saturday lineup is the Concours d’Lemons presented by Hagerty, also taking place in downtown Owen Sound’s River District. Other highlights for Saturday include two (2) automotive seminars at the Roxy Theatre in Owen Sound, the Collector’s Dinner (for participants and invited guests) and a live auction benefitting the Sunnybrook Foundation.