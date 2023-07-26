Two People Charged For Damaging A Soccer Field In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP have charged two individuals following a mischief investigation in the area of Greer Road and Muskoka Road 10.

On July 24, 2023, at 11:30 p.m., the Huntsville OPP was contacted by a member of the public reporting two vehicles doing burnouts on a soccer field in the area. Officers began an investigation and identified both involved drivers. Investigators estimated the damage to be in excess of $50,000.

As a result, an 18-year-old, William Vannderhorn, of Huntsville was charged with Mischief over $5000.

Additionally, a 16-year-old male of Huntsville was charged with:

· Mischief over $5000

· Take motor vehicle without consent

· Drive motor vehicle -no licence

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on a later date.

The 16-year-old’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

