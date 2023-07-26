One Person Taken To Hospital After House Fire In Utterson

Around 1 am, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to structure fire on Mainhood Road in Utterson. Crews from Station 5 in Port Sydney, Station 1 in Huntsville, and Station 4 in Baysville were on scene.
Two occupants and a dog were evacuated. One of the occupants sustained serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.
The fire is currently under investigation and the damage is estimated at $700,000.
It is important residents have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms outside all sleeping areas and on every storey of the home. Smoke alarms increase your chance of surviving a fire in your home. Carbon monoxide alarms will make you aware of the presence of the dangerous gas. Test your alarms monthly and know the sound of your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms; they are different.
The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department would like to remind residents that if they have any questions relating to Smoke or Carbon Monoxide alarms to please contact the fire station at 705-789-5201.
If your alarm sounds, go outside and call 9-1-1.