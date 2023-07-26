Gravenhurst Man Charged After Street Fight

Bracebridge OPP has charged a local man after coming across two men fighting outside a vehicle in Gravenhurst.

On July 25, 2023, at 9:45 p.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting general patrols in an area of Gravenhurst hard hit recently by criminal activity when she came upon two men fighting outside of an idling car on Frasier Street.

The officer calmed the situation and began an investigation into the circumstances and subsequently arrested and charged 31-year-old Cody Brownlee of Gravenhurst with Failing to Comply with Undertaking X 3.

The accused is bound by the conditions of an Undertaking from November 25, 2020 which is still before the courts.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on September 12, 2023 to answer to his charges.