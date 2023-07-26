Impaired Driver Picks Up Hitchhiker In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP has charged two drivers on Monday night with Impaired Driving related offenses.

On Monday July 24, 2023 at 8:30 p.m., police received an emergency call from a store employee after a hitchhiker was in the store reporting an impaired driver. The hitchhiker asked the store to call police about the impaired driver who she just got a ride from on Muskoka Road 118 onto Monck Road in Bracebridge.

“ I was the hitchhiker.. guy was wasted. I took over driving and parked at shoppers and ran into the store with the keys.” The hitchhiker told Muskoka411.

Officers responded quickly to Shoppers Drug Mart in Bracebridge and located the driver who was subsequently arrested.

Police have charged 49-year-old Jamie Howard of Huntsville, ON with Impaired Driving and Over 80.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 5, 2023 to answer to his charges.