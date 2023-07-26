G2 Driver Charged With Impaired And Stunt Driving In Bala

On Monday July 24, 2023, at 11:25 p.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting radar enforcement on Muskoka Road 169 in Bala when a vehicle came through the community safety zone travelling at more than twice the posted speed limit.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and subsequently charged 18-year-old G2 driver Kai McIlquham of Oakville, ON with Refusing to Provide a Breath Sample, Stunt Driving (speed) and Failing to Surrender his Drivers Licence.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 12, 2023 to answer to his charges.