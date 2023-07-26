Motorcycle Operator Taken To Hospital After Crash On Hwy. 11 In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP responded to a collision involving a single motorcycle on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 resulting in one injured party.

On Tuesday July 25, 2023 at 8 p.m., Bracebridge OPP along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Gravenhurst fire department responded to a single-motorcycle collision that occurred on Highway 11 South in Gravenhurst when the operator lost control and left the roadway.

The 38-year-old operator from York was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The collision resulted in a full closure of the highway. All lanes have re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or dash camera evidence is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.