Bracebridge Seeking Interest For Public Art At Muskoka Lumber CC

The Town of Bracebridge is inviting professional artists to submit an expression of interest for the creation of a large-scale public art installation at the new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre that brings vibrancy to the space and reflects the spirit of Muskoka.

The Town of Bracebridge is committed to community vibrancy and public art helps develop a sense of place, strengthen community and tells a story. Three locations for public art have been identified at the facility; one exterior and two interior. Artists are invited to submit their proposals, including chosen location, by Friday, September 29 at 3 p.m.

Interested artists can view details of the Request for Expressions of Interest at bracebridge.ca/bidsandtenders.

Public Art in Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge’s Public Art Policy directs the integration of artwork in Bracebridge, increases livability and artistic richness in town, and provides more opportunities for art awareness, appreciation and accessibility. The Town’s Public Art Advisory Committee was formed in 2020 and provides support, guidance and strategic recommendations to Council related to the accession and location of public art in the community, in both public and private spaces.

Muskoka Lumber Community Centre

Opening in 2024, the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre will provide the community with a state-of-the-art, multi-generational social hub that consolidates community activities and services under one roof. The facility will be home to an arena, library, multi-sport fieldhouse, outdoor courtyard, play space, and include the option for future expansion, supporting Bracebridge for generations to come.

For more information on the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, donor opportunities and ways to be involved, visit engagebracebridge.ca.