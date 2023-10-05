OPP Arrest Three Who Attended Lindsay Court Together In The Same Vehicle With Drugs

The City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized drugs and arrested three individuals who attended the Lindsay Court together in the same vehicle while on conditions not to associate with one another.

On September 28, 2023 members of the City of Kawartha Lakes Community Street Crime Unit observed individuals who were known to be on conditions not to associate arrive in the same vehicle. Further investigation led to the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, crystal meth, psilocybin, along with various pills.

As a result of the investigations the following people were arrested and charged:

Aliza Hotchin, 41 years of age, of Brock Township has been charged with:

– Failure to comply with undertaking x 2

– Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking x 4

– Possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of Trafficking x 1

Chris Ferguson, 44 years of age, of Bobcaygeon has been charged with:

– Failure to comply with undertaking x 2

– Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking x 4

– Possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of Trafficking x 1

Preston Hughes, 41 years of age, of Bobcaygeon has been charged with:

– Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused are all scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on various dates in October 2023.