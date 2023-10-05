Two People Charged After A Fight In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two individuals after an early evening altercation in Orillia.

On October 3, 2023, shortly before 6:00 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP were called to West Street and Mississaga Street in the City of Orillia for reports of three individuals involved in an altercation where a weapon was brandished. Orillia OPP officers quickly arrived and identified all individuals involved. After a thorough investigation revealed multiple knives were brandished and used in the assault, two individuals were charged. A third individual is currently wanted by the Orillia OPP but there are no public safety concerns as this is believed to be an isolated incident.

As a result; Michelle Demaine, 52 year-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

· Assault with a weapon

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on November 7, 2023.

As well, Justin Smith, 37 year-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

· Assault

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on November 7, 2023.