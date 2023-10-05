Muskoka Housing Task Force 2.0 Kicks Off Inaugural Meeting

What’s Next?

Task Force members are working to prioritize a list of short-term projects that will work to quickly increase availability of Muskoka’s affordable housing stock.

While not exclusive, potential projects discussed at the meeting include further exploration of head leases, secondary suites, vacant building inventory, development/developers concierge service and fast-tracking affordable housing development applications.

Stay Engaged

We invite the Muskoka community to actively stay informed and follow Task Force updates by visiting the Muskoka Housing Task Force 2.0 project page on Engage Muskoka at: https://www.engagemuskoka.ca/muskoka-housing-task-force. Here, you can also sign up to receive Task Force updates right to your inbox.

Task force updates will also be shared with the community via the District’s social media channels.