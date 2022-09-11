Ontario Winners Take Lotto 6/49’s Top Prizes

Ontario LOTTO 6/49 players are celebrating a major milestone this morning. The $10 million jackpot, the Guaranteed $1 million prize and other top prizes were won across province on what marks the last LOTTO 6/49 draw before the new LOTTO 6/49 begins next week.

The $10,600,885.60 jackpot from the Saturday September 11, 2022 draw was won with a ticket sold in Toronto.

The Guaranteed $1 million prize was won with a ticket sold in Barrie.

And an ENCORE ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Sudbury.

Last night’s draw was special because all jackpot prizing was awarded on this draw, with no carry-over prizing to the September 14 draw.

That’s to provide a fresh start to kick off the new, bigger LOTTO 6/49 for next Wednesday’s draw!

The new LOTTO 6/49 will now offer players a chance to win TWO multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The main draw, where players select their numbers or play quick pick, will become the new Classic Draw and will offer a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, with additional prizes for matching as few as two numbers on one selection.

The new LOTTO 6/49 sees the previous $1 million Guaranteed Prize Draw become the new Gold Ball Draw. In an exciting twist, the Gold Ball Jackpot Draw guarantees that the winner will take home either $1 million, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million.

Click here for more information about the new LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Draw.

Next Wednesday’s draw will kick off the new LOTTO 6/49, with a $5 million Classic Draw jackpot and a $10 million Gold Ball jackpot available to be won.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds from all our games are reinvested in Ontario to support provincial priorities and help build strong communities. When you play with OLG, you Play for Ontario.