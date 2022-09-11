Hwy 11 Ramp Closure Scheduled For Stephenson Road 4, Port Sydney

The Town of Huntsville would like to advise the community that there is a scheduled Highway 11 ramp closure in Port Sydney at Stephenson Road 4. On September 15 the Highway 11 on-ramp and off-ramp at Stephenson Road 4, will be completely closed to traffic for culvert replacement. Access to and from Stephenson Road 4 using Highway 11 will not be possible. Individuals who use this Highway 11 access frequently, are encouraged to plan their travel in advance and detour via Interchange No. 207 at Highway 141 and Old Muskoka Road.

This work is being conducted by the MTO, and Fidelity Engineering & Construction anticipates having this work completed within one day, weather depending. Once completed, the on and off ramp from Hwy 11 to Stephenson Road 4 will be reopened to traffic.