Cineplex Reports August Box Office Results

Cineplex Inc. reported August box office revenue of $36 million. This represented 64 per cent of box office revenues when compared to the same month in 2019 which included blockbuster titles like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and The Lion King. Leading film performances during the month included Bullet Train and the continued success of Top Gun: Maverick, which is now in its 15th week of release. This followed a very strong month in July with box office revenues of $66 million or 85 per cent of July 2019 box office revenues.

September 2022 is also off to a great start as we welcomed over half a million guests in one day as part of the industry, North American-wide National Cinema Day. Saturday, September 3, 2022, proved to be Cineplex’s busiest day so far in 2022, and third busiest day in the last five years, behind the openings of Avengers: Endgame (April 2019) and Avengers: Infinity War (April 2018).

“We were thrilled to see the industry come together to celebrate the return of moviegoing, which clearly resonated with our guests after a record setting day,” said Ellis Jacob, President & CEO, Cineplex. “We remain laser-focused on advancing growth initiatives across all of our diversified businesses – including Media and Amusement & Leisure – and driving long-term value for our shareholders as we enhance our position as an industry leader. As we move forward, we are confident about the recovery of our businesses, as well as our teams’ ability to capitalize on the impressive film slate scheduled for the remainder of this year and beyond.”