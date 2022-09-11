Need A Police Record Check? They Are Available Online

The OPP reminds the public that record checks have moved online as of June 2022. If you require a record check i.e.: volunteering at local schools, coaching youth teams please utilize the new online service.

The new process will allow those living in OPP-policed communities to submit requests for police record checks at opp.ca/recordchecks.

The online application process will allow members of the public to apply quickly, easily, and securely for:

· Criminal Record Check (CRC)

· Criminal Record and Judicial Matters Check (CRJMC)

· Vulnerable Sector Check (VSC)

· OPP Non-Parent Custody Check (LE213)

Payment will be collected electronically as part of the online application process, with results delivered directly to the applicant through a secure portal link.

The fees for record checks remain unchanged:

· Record checks: $41.00

· Fingerprints: $90.00

· Volunteer checks: free