Need A Police Record Check? They Are Available Online

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The OPP reminds the public that record checks have moved online as of June 2022. If you require a record check i.e.: volunteering at local schools, coaching youth teams please utilize the new online service.

The new process will allow those living in OPP-policed communities to submit requests for police record checks at opp.ca/recordchecks.

The online application process will allow members of the public to apply quickly, easily, and securely for:

·     Criminal Record Check (CRC)

·     Criminal Record and Judicial Matters Check (CRJMC)

·     Vulnerable Sector Check (VSC)

·     OPP Non-Parent Custody Check (LE213)

Payment will be collected electronically as part of the online application process, with results delivered directly to the applicant through a secure portal link.

The fees for record checks remain unchanged:

·     Record checks: $41.00

·     Fingerprints: $90.00

·     Volunteer checks: free

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here