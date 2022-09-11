Need A Police Record Check? They Are Available Online

The OPP reminds the public that record checks have moved online as of June 2022. If you require a record check i.e.: volunteering at local schools, coaching youth teams please utilize the new online service.
The new process will allow those living in OPP-policed communities to submit requests for police record checks at opp.ca/recordchecks.
The online application process will allow members of the public to apply quickly, easily, and securely for:
· Criminal Record Check (CRC)
· Criminal Record and Judicial Matters Check (CRJMC)
· Vulnerable Sector Check (VSC)
· OPP Non-Parent Custody Check (LE213)
Payment will be collected electronically as part of the online application process, with results delivered directly to the applicant through a secure portal link.
The fees for record checks remain unchanged:
· Record checks: $41.00
· Fingerprints: $90.00
· Volunteer checks: free