Ontario Resident Pleads Guilty To Catching And Retaining A Muskie During Closed Season

The Ontario government is safeguarding Great Lakes muskie from illegal harvest by holding individuals accountable for catching and retaining fish during closed season.

Stefan Morin of Mitchell pleaded guilty to catching and retaining a muskie during the closed season. He was fined $1,200 and the muskie was forfeited to the Crown.

Darrell Emmerson of Dungannon pleaded guilty to being a party to the same offence. He was fined $615.

The court heard that on May 26, 2024, conservation officers inspected the two anglers who had been fishing from a boat in the Maitland River in Goderich. Morin and Emmerson indicated they had not caught any fish during their outing. However, the inspection revealed that the pair was in possession of a 42-inch muskie in the on-board cooler. The season for muskie in Fisheries Management Zone 13 does not open until the third Saturday in June, which was June 15 in 2024. It was determined that Morin had caught the fish while fishing in Emmerson’s boat and using Emmerson’s gear.

Justice of the Peace Tara Elizabeth Oudekerk heard Morin’s case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Goderich, on August 13, 2024.

Justice of the Peace Karl S. McNamara heard Emmerson’s case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Goderich, on December 3, 2024.