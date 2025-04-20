The Luxe Loft Boutique In Huntsville Officially Opens In May

Exciting News!
Grand opening is May 17, 2025 at 11am
The Luxe Loft Boutique
Address: 14 Howland Dr Unit 2, Huntsville, ON P1H 1M3
Hours: Refer to Google as they will change seasonally
Services: Curated luxury fashion featuring exclusive global brands.
We are a distinctive clothing boutique that specializes in luxurious apparel of global brands for women, men, maternity, children and babies
We’re in the process of making it possible for you to shop both in-store and online soon!
Website: http://theluxeloftboutique.com
Instagram: @TheLuxeLoftBoutique_
Facebook: TheLuxeLoftBoutique
Call 705 789-4303
*This Article Is Sponsored By: The Luxe Loft Boutique