West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation Announces That Registration Is Open For Walk Run Pole 2025

The West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation is proud to announce that registration is open for Walk Run Pole 2025, and this year’s goal is one of the most meaningful yet: completing the $1.1 million upgrade to the Surgical Suite at our local hospital.

We are calling on local businesses, organizations, and community leaders to join us—either as event sponsors or by forming corporate teams. Your leadership, community trust, and connection to the people of Parry Sound can help us reach our goal and ensure advanced surgical care stays close to home.

“Business leaders are the backbone of fundraising in small communities,” says Jen Snazyk, Community Engagement & Events Officer. “Their involvement doesn’t just bring donations—it brings energy, credibility, and connection. When local business leaders step forward, people follow.”

Ways to Get Involved:

Sponsor Walk Run Pole 2025 and receive community-wide recognition, social media presence, and on-site visibility at our 5K Celebration on June 1 at the Stockey Centre.

Start a Corporate Team and encourage staff to register for free, get active in May, and raise funds through our

“Move & Unlock” virtual challenge.

Help Spread the Word by sharing your commitment on social media, in-store, or in your networks to encourage others to support care close to home.

This event has historically helped fund everything from mammography and imaging equipment to cardiac care and diagnostics. This year, we’re walking, running, and poling for the future of surgical care right here in Parry Sound.

Whether you sponsor, move, or rally your team—we need your voice and your leadership.

For sponsorship details or to register a team, contact Jen Snazyk at jsnazyk@wpshc.com

Let’s walk the talk—together.

#LoveOurHospital #ParrySoundMoves #WalkRunPole #StrideForSurgicalCare

www.loveourhospital.com

www.walkrunpole.co