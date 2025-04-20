Orillia OPP Charge Four Drivers With Stunt Driving

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged four individuals with stunt driving through pro-active traffic stops through the first two days of the long weekend.

On April 18, 2025, around 1:15 pm, an officer of the Orillia OPP was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 Southbound in the Township of Oro-Medonte, when they observed a vehicle travelling at a noticeably high rate of speed. The officer confirmed the speed to be 141 km per hour in a posted 90 km per hour zone. As a result, a 23-year-old of Minesing was charged with: Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

Shortly thereafter, around 2:15 pm, an officer of the Orillia OPP was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 Northbound in the Township of Oro-Medonte, and observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer confirmed the speed to be 141 km per hour in a posted 90 km per hour zone. As a result, a 24-year-old from North York was charged with: Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

Later that afternoon at 3:30 pm, that same officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 Northbound in the Township of Oro-Medonte, and observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer confirmed the speed to be 141 km per hour in a posted 90 km per hour zone. As a result, a 41-year-old from Utterson was charged with: Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

On April 19, 2025, just after 1:00 pm, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 Northbound in the Township of Oro-Medonte, and observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer confirmed the speed to be 149 km per hour in a posted 90 km per hour zone. As a result, a 21-year-old G2 driver from Brampton was charged with: Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

All drivers received a 30-day licence suspension, and their vehicles were impounded for 14 days. All are to appear in court at a later date.

Drivers and members of the public are reminded to respect our communities, comply with all laws, and not jeopardize the safety of our citizens or our neighborhoods with risky, illegal, and dangerous actions.