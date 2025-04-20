Have Your Say On Orillia’s Vibrant Spaces And Creative Places

The City of Orillia is updating its Parks, Recreation, Culture, and Trails Master Plan and is inviting the community to help shape the future of Orillia’s parks, trails, recreational facilities, and cultural spaces.

The Master Plan is a strategic document that studies the existing park, recreation, culture, and trails system, facilities, and programming. It provides both a long-term vision for the City’s system, as well as specific policies and standards to direct day-to-day decisions.

“The Master Plan is ultimately about people, how they move, play, gather, and connect in our community spaces,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “That’s why your feedback is so important. Your voice helps ensure we’re investing in the right areas and creating spaces that truly serve the needs of our community today and in the future.”

Community members can have their say through various engagement opportunities including:

Survey – Complete the online survey before Aug. 1, 2025. Hard copies of the survey are also available at City Centre and the Orillia Recreation Centre. Survey participants can enter for a chance to win one of three one-month FUN Passes to the Orillia Recreation Centre.

Public Open House – Share thoughts and opinions with staff and the project consultants on the future of parks, recreation, culture and trails within the City at a public open house on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Orillia Recreation Centre.

Vision Boards – Share your comments or ideas regarding the future of parks, recreation, culture and trails through the Vision Boards located at the Orillia Recreation Centre and Rotary Place arena starting this May.

In addition to public engagement opportunities listed above, there will also be meetings and focus groups with local culture, community, event and sports organizations to ensure their input and unique needs are captured in the process.

The information gathered through public consultation will be reviewed to identify key themes and priorities, helping to shape recommendations for the future growth and development of parks, recreation, culture, and trails in Orillia over the next 10 years. These findings will be summarized and shared with the community for further input and validation. A draft Parks, Recreation, Culture and Trails Master Plan will then be developed and is anticipated to be presented to Council for consideration in early 2026.

More information on the Parks, Recreation, Culture and Trails Master Plan, including links to the surveys, can be found online at orillia.ca/PRCTmasterplan or by phone at 705-325-4386.