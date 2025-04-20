Accommodators Invited To Join Advisory Group To Help Shape Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) Program

The Township of Lake of Bays is inviting accommodation operators to join the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) Task Force, an advisory group that will play a key role in shaping the Township’s MAT program.

The MAT Task Force will include representatives from the tourism industry, community members, accommodation operators (including short-term rental providers), staff, and members of Council. The group will provide strategic advice on spending priorities and tourism partnerships, helping Council make informed decisions.

Applications are open now, and the Township is encouraging interested accommodators to apply by Friday, April 25, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Members will be appointed later this spring after a review process by staff and Council.

How to Apply

Lakeofbays.on.ca/MAT . For more information about the group, the selection process, and how to apply, visit

What is the MAT?

The Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) is a tax charged to visitors who stay in transient accommodations such as hotels, motels, short-term rentals, and bed and breakfasts. Collected by accommodation providers and remitted to the municipality, the funds are used to support tourism and other initiatives, with priorities determined in consultation with the advisory group.