Bracebridge OPP Charge Three People With Impaired Driving

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three drivers with impaired driving halfway through the Easter traffic safety campaign.

On April 19, 2025 at 5:45 p.m. members of the Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team and Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting a RIDE program on Maple Street in Port Carling in Muskoka Lakes Township. A vehicle entered the RIDE program and officers soon commenced an impaired driving investigation. Police arrested and charged 63-year-old Karen Schuh of Port Carling, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 6, 2025 to answer to her charges.

On April 19, 2025 at 9:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers along with members of the T.I.M.E. team were conducting a RIDE program on Ecclestone Drive in the town of Bracebridge when officers stopped a nearby vehicle that appeared to be avoiding the RIDE checkpoint. Police arrested and charged 24-year-old Jonah Killins-Beasley of Muskoka Lakes Township with Impaired Operation – Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 20, 2025 to answer to his charge.

On April 19, 2025 at 11:20 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers along with members of the T.I.M.E. team were conducting a RIDE program on Muskoka Road South in the town of Gravenhurst. While investigating the conduct of a driver, officers became concerned about the driving behaviour of another vehicle travelling on Bethune Drive. A traffic stop was conducted and police subsequently arrested and charged 61-year-old Robert Hamann of Barrie, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 20, 2025 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect that someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1 from your hands free device.