Ontario Resident Loses Over $200,000 To Romance Dating Scam

The OPP Norfolk County Detachment is urging everyone to familiarize themselves with various scams including the Romance and Dating Scam.

On Monday, January 9, 2023, at 11:29 a.m., police were contacted by a resident reporting a fraud. It was determined that the victim had been defrauded of over $200,000, between November of 2021, and January of 2023, after they established an online relationship over the internet.

It was determined that several emails and phone calls were exchanged with details of the suspect’s history and employment status and during the course of this correspondence, several requests were made for funds after the suspect claimed that they were having several emergencies and requested money.

Knowledge is power. All consumers – regardless of age and gender – can take basic steps to better protect themselves from becoming victims of fraud, such as never giving out personal information over the phone, the internet or through social media/dating websites.

Always get independent advice – from family members, a trusted friend or advisor — if any offers involve money, personal information, time or commitment.

Tips to Avoid Being a Victim of a Romance / Dating Scam

• Check website addresses carefully. Scammers often set up fake websites with very similar addresses to legitimate dating websites. Make sure you only use legitimate and reputable dating websites.

• Never send money or give credit card or online account details to anyone you do not know and trust. A request to send money to a foreign country using e-transfers or a money transfer service to a person you have never personally met should be a red flag.

• Don’t give out any personal information in an email or when you are chatting online. Like any scam, use your computer to your advantage. Educate yourself. Check the person’s name, the company name the addresses used, and ask yourself, “Would this be normal?”

• Ask yourself – “Would someone I have never met really declare their love for me after only a few letters or emails or phone calls?”

“It’s not always easy to spot scams, and new ones are invented every day.

Knowledge is power. If you want to stay on top of scams, inform yourself on how to recognize the various types of scams and protect your personal information by visiting law enforcement organizations’ websites, such as opp.ca, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (www.antifraudcentre.ca) or other reputable organizations.” – Constable Ed Sanchuk, Norfolk County OPP.

For more information on fraud, call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or http://www.antifraudcentre.ca.