Freezing Rain Expected Or Occurring This Morning For Parry Sound – Muskoka

Freezing rain warning continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Current details:

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Hazard:

Freezing rain.

Timing:

This morning.

Discussion:

Intermittent freezing rain at times mixed with periods of light snow continues this morning. A few millimetres of ice accretion is possible on some surfaces.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.