Some Giant Tiger Sleepwear, Men’s Robes, Ski Pants Recalled Due To Mold

The recalled products may contain mold.
As of December 21, 2022, the company has received no reports of incident and no reports of injury in Canada.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleepwear, robes and ski pants and return to Giant Tiger store for refund.
For more information, consumers can contact Giant Tiger Customer Service via https://www.gianttiger.com/pages/contact-us.
Please note that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.
Health Canada would like to remind Canadians to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product or any other consumer product or cosmetic by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.
This recall is also posted on the OECD Global Portal on Product Recalls website. You can visit this site for more information on other international consumer product recalls.
|Men’s Sherpa Robes
|1190714 T2 S MR ROBE W/ SHERPA HOOD
1190747 T2 S MR ROBE W/ SHERPA HOOD OS
|Men’s Ski Pants
|1175745 T2 S M SKI PANT
|Pajar Ski Pants
|1063104 T2 S B8-16 PAJAR PANT W/SUSPEN
1062895 T3*S B4-6X PAJAR PANT W/BIB
|Sleepwear (monkey bars, Bella & Birdie, Mountain Ridge, Survival Gear, Carisma)
|1190935 T2 S G2-6X NC BAKE 2PC PJ SET
1193541 T2 S U 12-24M NC BAKE 2 PJ SET
1193452 T2 S G7-16 NC BAKE 2PC PJ SET
1193634 T2 S B2-6X NC BAKE 2PC PJ SET
1193668 T2 S B8-16 NC BAKE 2PC PJ SET
1190047 T2 S MR FMLY BAKE YUMMY PJ SET
1189258 T2 S W NC BAKE CREW FMLY PJSET
1189292 T2 S PW NC BAKE CREW FMLY PJSE