Ontario Investing Over $75M To Extend Lifespan Of Dams Across The Province

The Ontario government is investing over $75 million to rehabilitate 10 dams across the province to keep people and communities safe.

The construction projects will take place over the next four years and will extend the life of each dam to ensure they continue to meet provincial standards for decades to come. Rehabilitation could extend the useful service life of each dam for up to 100 years.

“Properly maintained dam infrastructure is vital for ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities and the surrounding environment,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources. “That’s why we are being proactive and investing in a stronger Ontario by ensuring dams across the province continue to meet our high standards and operate safely and effectively for many years to come.”

The 10 dams being rehabilitated are:

Baysville Dam in the Township of Lake of Bays

Frood Lake Dam in the Township of Espanola

Forest Lake Dam in Smellie Township

Gooseneck Lake Dam in the Municipality of Whitestone

Huntsville Dam in the Town of Huntsville

Hurdman Dam in the Town of Mattawa

Lang Lake Dam in the Township of Espanola

Shaw Lake Dam in the Municipality of Huron Shores

Whitefish Lake Dam in the Township of Lismore

Wagita Concrete Dam in the Township of Atikokan

In 2023, the government announced funding to rehabilitate six dams which are currently undergoing repairs and reconstruction. These 10 additional projects represent the next step in the government’s long-term plan to improve dam infrastructure to protect public safety.

This investment is responsive to past recommendations made by the Auditor General and aligns with the province’s commitment to enhance public infrastructure, foster economic growth and strengthen communities across Ontario.