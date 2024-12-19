2024 Orillia Citizen Of The Year Award Nominations Now Open

Nominations for the 2024 Citizen of the Year Award opened on Monday, Dec. 16.

A panel of local residents, with the assistance of the City of Orillia, is accepting nominations for the 2024 Citizen of the Year. The deadline for nominations is 12 p.m. (noon) on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Nominations must be submitted using the nomination form available online at orillia.ca, or from the Service Desk located in the Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.).

Submissions must include the full name and contact information for the nominator and the nominee, as well as a detailed explanation of why the nominee deserves to be named Citizen of the Year. The award is not open to groups or organizations.

Nominees must be residents of Orillia, the Chippewas of Rama First Nation, or the townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara or Severn, who have contributed to the betterment of Orillia. The decision will be based on the nominee’s accomplishments as a volunteer in 2024. The 2024 Citizen of the Year Award will be presented by Mayor Don McIsaac at a regularly scheduled Council meeting in early 2025.

The 2024 Citizen of the Year panel includes former winners Derick Lehmann, Cam Davidson, Marci Csumrik, and Fred Larsen, as well as OrilliaMatters editor Dave Dawson, Pure Country 106 Morning Host Carey Moran, and Orillia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Allan Lafontaine.