Night Time Vehicle Stop By OPP For Driving Without Lights Leads To Impaired Charges For Penetanguishene Resident

A Sergeant from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) while on patrol in Penetanguishene made a vehicle stop just after midnight of a vehicle travelling without any running lights activated.

The blue Toyota pick up observed travelling along Robert Street was safely stopped on Maria Street and the officer spoke to the driver and shortly entered into a drinking and driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation, Jessica Carriere 47 years of Penetanguishene has been charged criminally with the offence of Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on the January 2, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.