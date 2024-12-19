OPP And Almaguin Highlands Secondary School Charity Hockey Game A Success

On December 18, 2024, the village of South River came together for a thrilling day of hockey, featuring a friendly but competitive matchup between the students of Almaguin Highlands Secondary School (AHSS) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Held at the South River – Machar Community Centre, the event was a resounding success, with a packed crowd in attendance for the exciting doubleheader. The first game saw the teams locked in a fierce battle, with the OPP team coming out on top. However, the second game ended in a dramatic shootout, where AHSS claimed victory, securing a well-earned win.

This spirited event raised an impressive total of $1,140, with all proceeds going to support two important causes: The United Way Centraide and The Avery Seca Youth in Sports Foundation.

The OPP and AHSS would like to extend their sincere thanks to everyone who participated and contributed to the success of this event, which brought the community together while supporting worthy causes.