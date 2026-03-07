Ontario Investing In The Safety Of Muskoka’s Firefighters

(Muskoka, ON) – As part of the Province of Ontario’s plan to help keep communities safe, the six area municipalities in the District of Muskoka have received more than $380,000 from the Fire Protection Grant. The provincial funding will support cancer prevention initiatives, minor infrastructure upgrades and modernization, and improve emergency response to lithium-ion battery related incidents at the local fire departments.

“This funding highlights our government’s commitment to fire protection for our communities,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “By investing in cancer prevention initiatives, infrastructure upgrades, and enhancing emergency response through the Fire Prevention Grant, we are protecting our firefighters so they can continue to keep families safe.”

Funding received through the Fire Protection Grant will help support vital equipment and upgrades for the fire departments in the following communities, including:

Bracebridge – $32,890

Contributions to the personal protective equipment exchange program for particulate hoods and gear, to enhance firefighter safety through cancer prevention measures. Eight sets of bunker gear, and firefighter personal decontamination supplies were also purchased.

Georgian Bay – $52,821

Investments in cancer prevention, including a quantitative fit-testing machine to ensure every firefighter’s Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) and N95 mask fits properly, individually assigned SCBA facepieces to reduce cross-contamination, and specialized equipment to thoroughly clean fire hoses after incidents.

Gravenhurst – $51,528

Improved access to appropriate personal protective equipment, including flash hoods, boots, bunker gear, gloves and helmets.

Huntsville – $30,320

The addition of spare turnout gear and a new extractor to wash dirty equipment. This machine now cleans four suits at a time instead of one, helping to maintain service levels and support operational efficiency.

Lake of Bays – $52,821

The addition of three fire service washer extractors, one for each station, to improve gear cleaning after calls and reduce firefighter exposure to contaminants and cancer-causing substances. Seven upgraded sets of firefighting suits will also be purchased to enhance outer protection.

Muskoka Lakes – $164,400

Funding will support the purchase of two specialized gear-cleaning extractors to improve routine washing of protective clothing, 28 additional sets of bunker gear so firefighters have a second clean set available, and five nozzles designed to help safely cool lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles during fires.

Together, the Muskoka Area Fire Chiefs remain committed to strong regional collaboration to ensure consistent, high-quality fire protection services across the District. Through regular coordination, shared training initiatives, automatic and mutual aid agreements, and joint emergency planning, the six municipalities work together to strengthen operational readiness and support one another during major incidents. This cooperative approach enhances firefighter safety, improves response capabilities, and ensures residents across Muskoka receive seamless service when it matters most.

Quotes

“Our local firefighters are responding to a larger volume of incidents every year. Less time between calls means less time available to adequately clean their gear to remove the contaminants and carcinogens they encounter when fighting fires. Firefighters play a tremendous role in keeping our community safe, and it’s important they have access to proper, clean gear so they can be protected.”

– Gary Monahan, Fire Chief, Huntsville/Lake of Bays

“This investment directly supports the health and safety of our firefighters as they respond to more calls, more frequently. Ensuring they have modern, properly maintained protective equipment is essential not only for cancer prevention, but for maintaining operational readiness in a growing community.”

– Kevin Plested, Director of Emergency Services/Fire Chief, Town of Bracebridge