Suspended Driver Arrested And Charged With Five Offences

(INNISFIL, ON) – On March 4, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m., while conducting proactive patrol, South Simcoe Police located a white Honda travelling westbound on Innisfil Beach Road that was associated with a suspended driver. Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was operating a motor vehicle while their license was suspended. Police also confirmed the driver had previous charges and convictions under the Highway Traffic Act.

As a result of the investigation, a 50-year-old man from Innisfil was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Driving while under suspension – Section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (x3) • Owner operate motor vehicle on highway – no insurance – Section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

Operation while prohibited – Section 320.18(1) of the Criminal Code

The accused driver’s license has been suspended, and his vehicle impounded. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 28, 2026.

Operating a motor vehicle while suspended and without insurance is a serious offence that places all road users at risk and undermines public safety. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of complying with driver’s license, vehicle validation, and insurance requirements. The South Simcoe Police Service remains dedicated to protecting our communities and ensuring safe roadways for all users.