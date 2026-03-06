Driver Charged With Impaired Operation On Highway 17

(PEDLEY TOWNSHIP) – A North Bay resident is facing multiple charges after an OPP officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 17, west of North Bay.

On Monday, March 2, 2026, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a member of the North Bay OPP stopped a vehicle observed travelling 113 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone.

During the stop, the officer observed a bag containing suspected cocaine. The officer also noted signs consistent with drug impairment. The driver was arrested and transported to the Cache Bay (West Nipissing) OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Brian SLOAN, 51 years of age, of North Bay, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – drugs

· Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

· Diving while under suspension

· Possess unmarked cigarettes

· Speeding 23 km/h over posted limit

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on April 7, 2026. The driver was also issued a 90‑day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP reminds motorists that impaired driving, whether by alcohol or drugs, puts everyone at risk. If you suspect a driver is impaired, call 9‑1‑1 and report it.