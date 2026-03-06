Give The Gift Of Recreation, Culture And Heritage By Sponsoring A Town Program Or Event

(Huntsville, ON) – The Town of Huntsville is inviting businesses, community groups and residents to consider supporting an exciting year of community programs, events, and initiatives. Several sponsorship, dedication, and donation opportunities are available throughout 2026, offering fun and meaningful ways to get involved in a variety of areas and interests.

For businesses, it’s a great chance to boost your brand and connect with diverse audiences across Huntsville in memorable, community-minded ways and to get exposure during the busy tourism season and holidays. For residents, dedications and donations offer a heartfelt way to honour loved ones while contributing to the spaces and experiences that make our town special.

No matter how you choose to participate – big or small – your support helps strengthen the culture, heritage, and vibrant spirit that make Huntsville a special place to call home.

Some of the great ways you can get involved include:

Concerts on the Dock

There’s nothing quite like live music by the water to capture the spirit of summer in Huntsville. Back for another unforgettable season, Concerts on the Dock returns in 2026 — and with it comes a standout opportunity for one local business to take centre stage as the presenting sponsor.

Mayor’s Bike Ride and Kids’ Bike Rodeo

The Gear Up for Kids Program is part of the Mayor’s Bike Ride and Kids Bike Rodeo, two family-friendly events promoting bike safety, physical activity, and the power of active transportation. Our Gear Up for Kids sponsors cover the cost of a new bike and safety gear for local youth.

Canada Day

On July 1, River Mill Park will come alive with entertainment, vendors, and family-friendly festivities, bringing together people from all backgrounds to celebrate Canada’s rich history, culture, and achievements. This highly anticipated event offers businesses and community organizations a great opportunity to connect with the community, with sponsorship levels tailored to suit different goals and budgets.

National Indigenous Peoples Day

Each June the Town of Huntsville comes together with community partners to offer a celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day filled with music, learning, storytelling, and connection – highlighting the vibrant cultures, traditions, and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples. Similar to Canada Day, there are various sponsorship opportunities available.

Algonquin Theatre

Seat Naming

Take the opportunity to dedicate a seat to a loved one or recognize a family member or friend.

Edu-Entertainment Program

Inspire the next generation through live arts in Muskoka by supporting creativity, learning, and connection with a sponsorship of the Edu-Entertainment programming.

Bar and Portable Bar Sponsorship

Partner with the heart of live entertainment in Muskoka and position your brand at the centre of unforgettable experiences by sponsoring the Algonquin Theatre Bar and Portable Bars.

Custom Sponsorship

Create your very own custom sponsorship to get the exposure that best suits your business.

Public Skating

Get your business or group noticed by sponsoring a family-friendly public skate! Opportunities are available throughout the year, particularly over holidays when school is out.

Exterior Furniture Dedication

A memorial dedication on exterior park furniture, such as benches and chairs, can be requested in memory of a loved one, or to honour a person, group, or special occasion. Memorial locations may include Town parks, parkland, and cemeteries. The program also provides the opportunity to sponsor furniture located on Main Street and King William Street.

Interior Seat Dedication

This program provides the opportunity to dedicate a seat to a loved one, recognize a family member or friend, support a team, or celebrate an occasion.

Dedicate in one of three facilities:

Jack Bionda arena

Don Lough arena

Algonquin Theatre

Full details on how you can participate in any of these opportunities can be found at Huntsville.ca