Quick Action By Staff Prevents Fire At Muskoka Traditions Retirement Home

(Huntsville/Lake of Bays) March 3, 2026, at approximately 11:01 a.m., the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at Muskoka Traditions Retirement Home.

When firefighters arrived, staff had already put the fire out using a portable fire extinguisher.

The fire started inside a recessed wall heater located in a stairwell. Staff quickly noticed the problem, chose the correct extinguisher, and safely put the fire out before it could spread.

Because of their quick actions, the fire was kept small and limited to the heater area. Residents remained safe, and there was no need for a large evacuation.

This incident is a great example of how preparation makes a difference. In November, members of the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department provided hands-on fire extinguisher training to staff at Muskoka Traditions. That preparation played an important role in today’s positive outcome.

“This is exactly why we focus on education, prevention and training,” said Steve Markham, Public Education and Fire Prevention Officer with the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department. “When people understand the risks and feel confident using the right equipment, they can stop a small fire from becoming a much more serious emergency. The staff did an outstanding job.”

We commend the staff for their calm, confident response and their commitment to resident safety.

Interested in Fire Extinguisher Training?

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department offers fire extinguisher training and fire safety education to local businesses, institutions and community groups.

If your organization would like to arrange training, please contact our Fire Prevention Division at 705-789-5201 to learn more.