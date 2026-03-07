The Ministry of Natural Resources– Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising

area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety bulletin is in effect in

the District until Friday, March 13, 2026

This message will affect residents within the MNR Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District

for portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of Haliburton

within the Black, Boyne, Burnt, Gull, Pickerel, Seguin, Severn, Magnetawan and Muskoka

River Watersheds.

Residents and those visiting the area are advised to be aware of current watershed

conditions. Higher than normal water levels and flow conditions may develop throughout the area and residents are reminded to keep a close watch on weather conditions, regularly

check for updated messages, and exercise caution near fast-moving rivers and streams.

Water levels in most lakes are at or below target for this time of year but are expected to

increase with forecasted precipitation and runoff from melting snow.

MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is

safe ice.

Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain

close supervision of children and pets.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should

continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to

rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated

messages.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees as

runoff from rainfall and melting snow enter watercourses.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

Environment Canada has issued a Rainfall Warning for much of the area.

Significant rainfall is possible from March 6-7. The existing snowpack is expected to absorb

some of this rainfall, but significant runoff is possible with snowpack melt and rainfall

combined.

What: Total rainfall amounts of 35 mm to 50 mm and potential for thunderstorms, with

daytime high temperatures up to 13⁰ C are possible.

When: Friday evening, March 6 through Saturday March 7, 2026.

Additional information:

Daytime high temperature forecasted over 10⁰ C on March 7 and

March 9, potentially causing temporary accelerated melt of the snowpack. Temperatures

dip below freezing for an extended period by March 12.

Description of Current Conditions

Water levels in most lakes are at or below target for this time of year. Rainfall is anticipated

to cause lake levels to rise, and river flows to increase. The current snow water equivalent

ranges from above the historical average for the western portions of the district

(Magnetawan and Seguin River watersheds) to near normal for the eastern portions of the

district (Muskoka, Black, Burnt, Gull River watersheds) for this time of year.

LEARN MORE

• Surface Water Monitoring Centre public webpage www.ontario.ca/page/surface

water-monitoring-centre

• Environment Canada bulletins: www. weather.gc.ca

• A close watch on local conditions and weather forecasts from Environment and

Climate Change Canada is recommended.