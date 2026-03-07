Alliston Resident Charged After Making A Threat Against Premier Doug Ford

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual in relation to a threat made against the Premier of Ontario.

On Friday, February 13, 2026, the OPP Protective Services Section (PSS) began an investigation into a threat made against Premier Doug Ford. As a result of the investigation, Ramy Jamil Hanna, 20 years old of Alliston, was arrested and charged with one count of uttering threats to cause harm, under section 264.1 of the Criminal Code.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Anyone with any information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca

“Everyone has a right to feel safe. The OPP takes matters involving threats seriously, regardless of who experiences them, and will fully investigate.” – Inspector Anton Jelich, PSS

ABOUT OPP PROTECTIVE SERVICES SECTION

As part of the Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau, PSS provides intelligence-led, risk-informed protection for government dignitaries in the province of Ontario. PSS is responsible for the protection of the Lieutenant Governor, Premier and members of the Executive Council.