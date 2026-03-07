West Parry Sound OPP Charge One Person In Connection To $40,000 Invoice Fraud

The West Parry Sound detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit have arrested and charged one person with fraud related offences after an eight-month investigation.

On July 17, 2025, members of the West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit received a call regarding a fraud from a construction company in the Town of Parry Sound.

A lengthy investigation took place regarding invoices that were paid by the company but later turned out to be fraudulent resulting in losses of over $40,000.

Lawson Enyedike 31-years-of-age from Kitchener Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Fraud over $5000

Use, deal or acts on forged document

Forgery

Personation with intent – intent to gain advantage (Identity Fraud)

The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on April 30, 2026.