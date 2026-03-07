Community Raises $75,000 At Wild Winter Weeknight In Support Of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre

Funds support advanced care close to home across Simcoe Muskoka

A decades long partnership between Snow Valley Resort and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) continues to make a lasting impact on healthcare in Simcoe Muskoka. With the success of the third annual Wild Winter Weeknight, Snow Valley Resort has now raised more than $635,000 for advanced patient care through community-driven events.

This year’s Wild Winter Weeknight event alone brought in $75,000 as families and winter enthusiasts gathered at Snow Valley Resort for an evening of snow tubing, snowshoeing, magic, and sweet treats—all in support of bringing advanced care closer to home.

“We enjoy hosting Wild Winter Weeknight year after year,” said Ron Sheardown, co-owner, Snow Valley Resort. “There’s a lot of energy around this event, and it’s exciting to see the community come together for some winter fun while supporting RVH patients and their families.”

Presented by PureHealth Pharmacy, Wild Winter Weeknight continues to grow as one of the region’s most joyful winter traditions, showing what’s possible when community spirit meets a shared commitment to local healthcare.

“Wild Winter Weeknight continues to show the power of community,” said Mary-Anne Frith, Chair of the RVH Foundation Board and Keep Life Wild campaign. “We’re grateful to Snow Valley Resort, our sponsors, and everyone who came out to support the event. Nights like these help ensure families across our region can access advanced care, right here at home.”

Proceeds from the evening support RVH’s Keep Life Wild campaign, a bold, community-led effort focused on enhancing specialized care in cancer, heart, kidney, stroke, trauma, and mental health for everyone in Simcoe Muskoka.