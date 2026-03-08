Muskoka Conservancy Acquires Nature Reserve In Hamlet Of Fraserburg

Multiple funders come together to protect MapleCross-Fraserburg Nature Reserve in perpetuity

Muskoka Conservancy is proud to announce that it has acquired its second-largest

protected area to date. MapleCross-Fraserburg Nature Reserve is a 597-acre (242

hectare) nature reserve comprised of upland forest and various wetland ecosystems in

the hamlet of Fraserburg just east of Bracebridge.

Historically a hunt camp, the MapleCross-Fraserburg Nature Reserve provides habitats

for several species at risk. As part of its long-term plan, Muskoka Conservancy intends

to create trails to welcome the public.

This brings the total number of properties protected by Muskoka Conservancy to 62.

Muskoka Conservancy now protects lands totaling more than 6,700 acres (2,710

hectares), with 85,000 feet (2,600 metres) of natural shoreline and 1,100 acres (445

hectares) of wetlands.

This project was made possible by the Government of Canada through the Natural

Heritage Conservation Program, part of Canada’s Nature Fund. We are also grateful for

financial support provided by The Kenneth M. Molson Foundation, MapleCross Foundation, the Government of Ontario’s Greenlands Conservation Partnership program, administered by the Ontario Land Trust Alliance (OLTA), the Echo Foundation, and the Chisholm-Thomson Family Foundation.

FACTS:

• Size: 597 acres (242 hectares)

• 17% wetland and peatland. Peatlands are important carbon sinks, acting as

sponges to assist in flood mitigation.

• Species at risk include Midland painted turtle (Chrysemys picta marginata),

Eastern wood pewee (Contopus virens) and black ash (Fraxinus nigra).

“This project came about quickly and we were blown away by the support we received,”

said Scott Young of Muskoka Conservancy. “Canada, Ontario, and the nature

conservation community really stepped up. Thanks to everyone who rallied around this

project! We couldn’t have done it without you!”

“Securing the 597-acre MapleCross-Fraserburg property is a welcome addition to

Ontario’s network of protected lands,” said Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment,

Conservation and Parks. “I would like to thank the Muskoka Conservancy and their

supporters for their efforts to make this impressive acquisition possible. Through the

Greenlands Conservation Partnership program, we are ensuring these valuable

ecosystems remain protected for generations to come.”