Ontario Investing More Than $1.2M To Build New Magnetawan Fire Station

Province building critical community infrastructure to protect growing northern communities

Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to help the Municipality of Magnetawan build a new state-of-the-art fire station. As part of the government's plan to protect Ontario, the province is making strategic investments to help northern communities build essential infrastructure that creates good-paying jobs and supports stronger, more resilient communities. The Ontario government is investing $1.25 million through the(NOHFC) to help the Municipality of Magnetawan build a new state-of-the-art fire station. As part of the government's plan to protect Ontario, the province is making strategic investments to help northern communities build essential infrastructure that creates good-paying jobs and supports stronger, more resilient communities.

“Reliable infrastructure is the foundation of any prosperous community, and our government is taking action to build a stronger Northern Ontario and ensure the region remains a great place to live and work,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “This investment in Magnetawan will ensure firefighters are well equipped to respond to emergencies for years to come, helping residents feel confident in their community.”

The Magnetawan Fire Department’s existing workspace is small and outdated, resulting in the need for a new hall. The NOHFC funding will allow the municipality to build a new 8,320-sware-foot fire station with three bays, new equipment and a training room. In addition to helping firefighters train and work more efficiently, the station can host fire safety workshops for locals to promote community engagement. Furthermore, this project will enhance Magnetawan’s emergency preparedness as the building will act as a shelter when there are declared emergencies.

“Our government continues to support projects that keep our communities safe,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound–Muskoka. “This new fire hall in Magnetawan will help the municipal fire department operate more efficiently and strengthen protection across the community. It will also support the volunteer firefighters who work tirelessly to keep residents safe and help prevent tragedies. I’m grateful to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for investing in this critical local infrastructure.”

“On behalf of Council and the residents of Magnetawan, I would like to sincerely thank the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for its generous investment of $1.25 million dollars toward the construction of our new fire hall. This significant funding commitment strengthens our ability to provide safe, reliable emergency services to our community,” said, Sam Dunnett, Mayor, Municipality of Magnetawan. “The new facility will support our dedicated volunteer firefighters with modern infrastructure, improved equipment storage, and enhanced operational capacity. This investment not only improves public safety but also reinforces our community’s long-term resilience and growth.”

The Ontario government is prioritizing investments through the NOHFC that protect northern industries and jobs, mitigate the impacts of U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions and secure new opportunities for the long-term prosperity of Northern Ontario. The renewed focus is boosting competitiveness and ensuring the North remains a leader in Ontario’s economy. This new direction is in addition to the province’s investment of an additional $30 million over three years, bringing the NOHFC’s annual budget to a total of $110 million. Together, these initiatives will benefit communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities.