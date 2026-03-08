Man Guilty And Fined $7,000 For Unlawfully Hunting At Night

An individual from Southern Ontario has been fined $7,000 for the following hunting violations:

Noah Taylor of Bancroft pleaded guilty to unlawfully hunting at night, using another person’s licence and possessing another person’s tag while hunting. He was fined $7,000 and is suspended from hunting for one year.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that on December 6, 2024, conservation officers started an investigation into the hunting activities of Taylor. Officers received information that Taylor harvested a white-tailed buck between December 5 and December 6, 2024. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that Taylor shot the deer with a crossbow at 7:29 p.m. on December 5, 2024. Legal shooting light that day ended at 4:59 p.m. In addition, Taylor was found in possession of another person’s deer tag which had been invalidated at 4:00 p.m. and affixed to the deer in an effort to falsify the time that the deer was shot.

Justice of the Peace Christopher I. Peltzer heard the case remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice, Belleville, on December 1, 2025.