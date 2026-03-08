OPP Gearing Up To Support The Little Native Hockey League Tournament

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is gearing up to show its support for the Little Native Hockey League (LNHL) Tournament, happening March 16-20, 2026, in Markham.

OPP vehicles across the province will once again sport “Proud Supporter of the LNHL” decals, back with a fresh new design, leading up to and during the tournament. This initiative, launched in 2025 through a partnership between the OPP Indigenous Policing Bureau, the Indigenous Police Chiefs of Ontario, and the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee, aims to garner police support for the tournament and raise funds for First Nations youth.

Last year, decal sales raised $7,500, which was used to establish a new Ontario Police Services bursary for LNHL players who are committed to community safety and looking to pursue a career in policing.

“The OPP recognizes that the LNHL Tournament offers a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful community outreach and foster positive relationships with Indigenous youth,” said Chief Superintendent Gary Maracle, OPP Indigenous Policing Bureau. “Every decal sold helps strengthen community connections, celebrate culture, and create opportunities for First Nations athletes.”

The LNHL is Ontario’s largest annual hockey tournament for First Nations youth. In 2025, it hosted 275 teams and approximately 3,500 players, attracting over 10,000 fans. It’s pillars, education, citizenship, sportsmanship, and respect, align closely with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s 94 Calls to Action and other reports and recommendations that aim to advance truth and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

OPP members will be at arenas throughout the tournament to cheer on athletes and show their commitment to safe, supportive communities. Learn more at lnhl.ca.