Community Fundraiser In Huntsville To Support Local Family Facing Leukemia Diagnosis

Stand With Sluman – March 28th, 2026 | Canvas Brewing Co., Huntsville, ON
The community is coming together on Saturday, March 28th, 2026 for
Stand With Sluman, a fundraiser and dance in support of Chris Sluman, a husband,
father, and well-loved member of our regional community, who was diagnosed on
January 4th with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an aggressive and fast-moving
form of blood cancer.
Chris, his wife Dr. Hailey Bertrand-Sluman, and their daughter Briar are well-known and
deeply respected throughout the region, with strong ties to Powassan, North Bay, and
Huntsville. Hailey is a veterinarian at Parkside Animal Hospital, and Chris is a farrier
who has proudly served local horse owners, farms, and the broader animal community
for years. They are the kind of people who show up for others, and now their community
has the opportunity to show up for them.
What began as a suspected flu shortly after Christmas quickly escalated. Chris was
hospitalized at the North Bay Regional Health Centre with a critically elevated white
blood cell count and was transferred to Sudbury for urgent specialized treatment. He is
currently undergoing treatment at Health Sciences North, with a long and difficult road
ahead. With treatment expected to span years, Chris will be unable to work for the
foreseeable future, leaving two self-employed people navigating an unimaginable
financial reality.
Chris’s best chance of survival relies on two medications that are approved by Health
Canada but are not covered under Ontario’s provincial drug funding for his specific
diagnosis. Blinatumomab (Blina) requires four to five rounds at $100,000 each, and
Ponatinib carries an additional cost of $75,000, bringing the total treatment expense to
$575,000. In a meaningful show of support, the manufacturer of Blina has offered a
50% reduction and the manufacturer of Ponatinib has offered 30% off, bringing the
amount the community needs to raise to $330,000. This figure does not include the
ongoing cost of renting a home near the hospital in Sudbury, travel expenses, or the
significant loss of income for a family in which both partners are self-employed.
In response, friends, colleagues, and families from across Huntsville, North Bay, and
surrounding areas have rallied with remarkable generosity. Stand With Sluman aims to
help cover critical medical costs while surrounding the Sluman family with the kind of
community strength they have always given to others.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, March 28th, 2026
Time: 6:30 PM
Location: Canvas Brewing Co., Huntsville, ON
Tickets: $30 in advance to standwithsluman@gmail.com with “attending” in the
message box, or “empty chair” if not attending.
Event highlights include:
• Live music from Holly Ballentine and The Sean Cotton Band
• Silent auction featuring items and services donated by local individuals and
businesses
• Stand With Sluman merchandise available for purchase
Can’t Make It to Huntsville? You Can Still Stand With Sluman.
Online raffles are now open to anyone who wants to support Chris and his family from
anywhere in the province. Three incredible prizes are up for grabs:
Raffle 1 – Leaf Tickets (valued at $500) Two tickets to Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas
Stars, Monday April 13th, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Generously sponsored by Moose Delaney’s
Sports Bar & Grill.
Raffle 2 – Cedar Strip Canoe (valued at $2,500) A stunning 16ft Old Town Cedar Strip
Canoe, donated by Tim & Sonia Sluman. A true Northern Ontario dream prize.
Raffle 3 – Loaded Beer Fridge (valued at $800) A glass front Danby Beer Fridge
stocked with 12 cases of beverages. Sponsored by Sleeman and Ladybug Stables.
Tickets are $10 for one entry or $20 for three. To enter, send an e-transfer to
standwithsluman@gmail.com and include the name of the raffle you would like to enter.
Ticket sales will end on March 27th and winners will be announced at the March 28th
event.
Silent auction donations are being accepted until March 19th. To contribute, email
standwithsluman@gmail.com for more information.
Huntsville has always been a community that shows up when it matters most. This is
one of those moments. The goal is simple: surround a local family with strength,
compassion, and financial relief during the fight of their lives.
For more information and event updates, visit:
https://www.facebook.com/share/18KmV2Hxxg/