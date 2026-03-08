Community Fundraiser In Huntsville To Support Local Family Facing Leukemia Diagnosis

Stand With Sluman – March 28th, 2026 | Canvas Brewing Co., Huntsville, ON

The community is coming together on Saturday, March 28th, 2026 for

Stand With Sluman, a fundraiser and dance in support of Chris Sluman, a husband,

father, and well-loved member of our regional community, who was diagnosed on

January 4th with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an aggressive and fast-moving

form of blood cancer.

Chris, his wife Dr. Hailey Bertrand-Sluman, and their daughter Briar are well-known and

deeply respected throughout the region, with strong ties to Powassan, North Bay, and

Huntsville. Hailey is a veterinarian at Parkside Animal Hospital, and Chris is a farrier

who has proudly served local horse owners, farms, and the broader animal community

for years. They are the kind of people who show up for others, and now their community

has the opportunity to show up for them.

What began as a suspected flu shortly after Christmas quickly escalated. Chris was

hospitalized at the North Bay Regional Health Centre with a critically elevated white

blood cell count and was transferred to Sudbury for urgent specialized treatment. He is

currently undergoing treatment at Health Sciences North, with a long and difficult road

ahead. With treatment expected to span years, Chris will be unable to work for the

foreseeable future, leaving two self-employed people navigating an unimaginable

financial reality.

Chris’s best chance of survival relies on two medications that are approved by Health

Canada but are not covered under Ontario’s provincial drug funding for his specific

diagnosis. Blinatumomab (Blina) requires four to five rounds at $100,000 each, and

Ponatinib carries an additional cost of $75,000, bringing the total treatment expense to

$575,000. In a meaningful show of support, the manufacturer of Blina has offered a

50% reduction and the manufacturer of Ponatinib has offered 30% off, bringing the

amount the community needs to raise to $330,000. This figure does not include the

ongoing cost of renting a home near the hospital in Sudbury, travel expenses, or the

significant loss of income for a family in which both partners are self-employed.

In response, friends, colleagues, and families from across Huntsville, North Bay, and

surrounding areas have rallied with remarkable generosity. Stand With Sluman aims to

help cover critical medical costs while surrounding the Sluman family with the kind of

community strength they have always given to others.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, March 28th, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Canvas Brewing Co., Huntsville, ON

Tickets: $30 in advance to standwithsluman@gmail.com with “attending” in the

message box, or “empty chair” if not attending.

Event highlights include:

• Live music from Holly Ballentine and The Sean Cotton Band

• Silent auction featuring items and services donated by local individuals and

businesses

• Stand With Sluman merchandise available for purchase

Can’t Make It to Huntsville? You Can Still Stand With Sluman.

Online raffles are now open to anyone who wants to support Chris and his family from

anywhere in the province. Three incredible prizes are up for grabs:

Raffle 1 – Leaf Tickets (valued at $500) Two tickets to Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas

Stars, Monday April 13th, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Generously sponsored by Moose Delaney’s

Sports Bar & Grill.

Raffle 2 – Cedar Strip Canoe (valued at $2,500) A stunning 16ft Old Town Cedar Strip

Canoe, donated by Tim & Sonia Sluman. A true Northern Ontario dream prize.

Raffle 3 – Loaded Beer Fridge (valued at $800) A glass front Danby Beer Fridge

stocked with 12 cases of beverages. Sponsored by Sleeman and Ladybug Stables.

Tickets are $10 for one entry or $20 for three. To enter, send an e-transfer to

standwithsluman@gmail.com and include the name of the raffle you would like to enter.

Ticket sales will end on March 27th and winners will be announced at the March 28th

event.

Silent auction donations are being accepted until March 19th. To contribute, email

standwithsluman@gmail.com for more information.

Huntsville has always been a community that shows up when it matters most. This is

one of those moments. The goal is simple: surround a local family with strength,

compassion, and financial relief during the fight of their lives.

For more information and event updates, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/share/18KmV2Hxxg/