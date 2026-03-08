Tap into hundreds of experts, design inspiration, and DIY experiences at the National Home Show

● NEW: The Colour Lab, presented by Sherwin-Williams: Explore the perfect palette, daring combinations and complementary colours with expert guidance on paints and stains that will transform your home with warmth, energy or tranquility. ● NEW: Hands On Home, presented by Sharpen: Roll up your sleeves and learn practical DIY skills, including patching and repairing drywall, installing LVP flooring, tuning up your bicycle for spring, and crafting a custom cutting board to take home. ● NEW: BBC Earth Immersive Experience: In celebration of BBC Earth’s Free Preview (Feb. 27–Apr. 30), step into the wild with an immersive experience marking the premiere of the landmark series Kingdom, narrated by Sir David Attenborough (March 8). Explore striking large-format imagery featuring four rival predators — leopards, hyenas, wild dogs, and lions — offering a dramatic glimpse into nature’s raw beauty. ● NEW: Skills Ontario Tech & Trades Truck: Step inside and try a trade like painting, heavy machinery, electrical, plumbing and hair styling. ● NEW: Lexus is showcasing their new electric SUV and offering free test drives on weekends. ● Backyard Builds: Laneway Homes & Garden Suites Day, presented by Toronto Life: Explore the future of urban living. Tour six model suites and attend presentations on accessory dwelling units (ADUs), including how they can serve as rental units, support multigenerational living, and/or function as flexible spaces for work, hobbies, or entertaining.