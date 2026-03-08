Tap Into Hundreds Of Experts, Design Inspiration, And DIY Experiences At The National Home Show

Tap into hundreds of experts, design inspiration, and DIY experiences at the National Home Show

– March 6–15 at the Enercare Centre, Toronto –

Celebrity-packed Main Stage features global culinary star David Rocco, popular designers, Sarah Richardson, Colin & Justin, and more
L-R: David Rocco, Sarah Richardson, Colin and Justin.
TORONTO, ON – February 24, 2026 – The National Home Show, presented by REMAX, returns to the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place from March 6–15, bringing together more than 500 trusted brands and industry experts, including Canada’s leading interior designers, builders, and culinary authorities.The 10-day event empowers homeowners with the know-how and inspiration to turn their ‘someday’ projects into reality. It features carefully curated themed stage presentation days and more crafting and DIY workshops than ever before. Visitors can explore the beloved features that have defined the show for decades, now enhanced by a bold new look that reimagines the showfloor experience for 2026. Tickets are on sale at nationalhomeshow.com.

Newly appointed Creative Director, Toronto-based multi-disciplinary designer and artist Tiffany Pratt, is breathing new creative energy into the 70-year legacy of Canada’s longest-running home show. Pratt has infused the show floor with bold pops of colour, decor-centric spaces, and eye-catching installations that marry design and art. Pratt has also curated a dynamic mix of the coolest independent designers, boutique retailers and creative minds from across Toronto’s eclectic design community to collaborate on visually striking vignettes that offer photo-worthy inspiration for visitors.
Popular features such as the Bonneville Feature Home and Laneway Suites highlight innovative design and Canadian-made brands while the Cooking Inspiration & Skills Stage returns with fresh recipes, alongside new crafting activities, DIY workshops, and garden advice that can be found throughout the show. The Main Stage, presented by Enbridge Gas & Save on Energy, will host a variety of themed days and features a comprehensive line-up of experts and celebrity guests. Topics will range from colour trends and home renovation survival strategies to gardening tips and designing for retirement and aging in place.

FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS:

●      NEW: Design Vignettes: Along the main aisle, visitors can step into curated design vignettes, each offering a unique point of view and inspiration to think outside the box. The vignettes are created by five local independent entrepreneurs, artisans and designersAvenue Daughter, Bettencourt Manor, Ethel, Kate Austin Designs and Mashi Moosh.

●      NEW: Art at Home Pavillion: Heritage Court transforms into an art gallery destination, offering the perfect conversation starters to fill any blank wall. Browse a wide-ranging selection of photography, paintings, prints, multi-media and contemporary artworks from more than a 12 Canadian artists and local galleries including Abbozzo Gallery, Stephen Bulger Gallery, and Imagefoundry.  Curated by Andrew Zimbel.
●      NEW: Crafternoon Lounge: Colourful, cozy, and creative, with hand-painted couches and crocheted tenting, this creative space at the top of the Main Aisle invites guests to craft for a cause. With a $5 donation to Children’s Miracle Network, visitors participate in the following crafting activities:

  • Design a bag charm with accessories from Ruby Blue Co.
  • Take home a custom line drawing or sketch by Jilly Frances
  • Try colouring over our vintage photos, and get brave enough to try it later with your own keepsake photos
●      NEW: The Colour Lab, presented by Sherwin-Williams: Explore the perfect palette, daring combinations and complementary colours with expert guidance on paints and stains that will transform your home with warmth, energy or tranquility.

●      NEW: Hands On Home, presented by Sharpen: Roll up your sleeves and learn practical DIY skills, including patching and repairing drywall, installing LVP flooring, tuning up your bicycle for spring, and crafting a custom cutting board to take home.

●      NEW: BBC Earth Immersive Experience: In celebration of BBC Earth’s Free Preview (Feb. 27–Apr. 30), step into the wild with an immersive experience marking the premiere of the landmark series Kingdom, narrated by Sir David Attenborough (March 8). Explore striking large-format imagery featuring four rival predators — leopards, hyenas, wild dogs, and lions — offering a dramatic glimpse into nature’s raw beauty.

●      NEW: Skills Ontario Tech & Trades Truck: Step inside and try a trade like painting, heavy machinery, electrical, plumbing and hair styling.

●      NEW: Lexus is showcasing their new electric SUV and offering free test drives on weekends.

●      Backyard Builds: Laneway Homes & Garden Suites Day, presented by Toronto Life: Explore the future of urban living. Tour six model suites and attend presentations on accessory dwelling units (ADUs), including how they can serve as rental units, support multigenerational living, and/or function as flexible spaces for work, hobbies, or entertaining.
●      (Above) 2026 Feature Home by Bonneville Homes: Tour a stunning Canadian-built 1,700 sq. ft. model modern farmhouse, featuring smart finishes and custom furnishings by Canadian company Candice + Basil.
●      Ask A Professionalpresented by Reno+Decor magazine: Take advantage of free 15-minute design consultations from top designers at Reno+Decor magazine.

●      Healthy Aging at Home, presented by CARP and planned with LivABLE’s Linda Kafka: Explores the design movement dedicated to accessibility and longevity at home.

●      Food & Decor Street: A curated shopping zone dedicated to tasty treats, hand-crafted wares, bespoke decor and unique pieces for entertaining.

●      Cooking Demo Kitchen: Emerging talents from Humber Polytechnic’s Culinary Management Team program will serve up easy recipes, kitchen hacks and daily demos to inspire your next meal.
SPEAKER HIGHLIGHTS

New and familiar faces in home, garden, and lifestyle are back to share their experiences and expertise on The Main Stage, presented by Enbridge Gas & Save on Energy, highlights include:

●      Join Food Network celebrity chef David Rocco for his first-ever appearance at the National Home Show, as he embarks on a fearless, food-fueled journey through Italy’s vibrant cities, charming towns, and seaside villages (Mar. 6 @ 1pm).

●      House & Home Day (Mar. 7):

  • Canada’s leading etiquette expert Susy Fossati reveals how to avoid hosting fatigue through smart planning and poise, while exploring entertaining trends of 2026 (@11am).
  • House & Home Presents: Decorate with the Pros: Join magazine founder Lynda Reeves and designer Tommy Smythe as they talk decorating tips for the soulful, layered rooms we love most (@ 12pm).
  • Celebrity design duo Colin and Justin share their infectious energy and expertise from before-and-after renovations, revealing both transformations and the strategy behind them. One audience member and a guest will win two nights’ accommodation and meals at their North Star hotel (@ 1:30pm).
●      International Women’s Day (Mar. 8):

  • Tiffany Pratt shows how to reclaim your space, your spirit, and your story through colour. Pratt shares how paint is more than décor—it’s a tool for transformation (@ 12pm).
  • HGTV’s Sarah Richardson shares her seven steps to design success, starting with getting to know your personal style—what sparks joy, and what actually fits your life (@ 1pm).
  • Plus a presentation from HGTV’s Emily Michelle and a panel discussion with successful women in skilled trades breaking barriers, including Sherry HolmesSarah Keenleyside, and Tammy Watson (@ 3:15pm ).

●      Contractor and HGTV personality Sebastian Clovis is sharing advice to help homeowners make smarter decisions when it comes to renovating to save time and money with no regrets (Mar. 14 @ 12pm).

●      Canada’s favourite garden expert Frankie Flowers is proving how the adage “work smarter, not harder” can apply to your garden for bigger blooms and better harvests with less work and maintenance (Mar. 14 @ 1pm).

PLUS – many more design and garden experts. Full stage schedule and topics are now posted online.  For show hours, tickets, and more information, visit nationalhomeshow.com.

