Ontario Greens Leader Mike Schreiner Visits Muskoka To Talk Affordability And Jobs

Ontario Greens Leader Mike Schreiner joined Matt Richter, candidate for Parry Sound—Muskoka, in Gravenhurst and Huntsville on Saturday to highlight the need to make life more affordable for people and create good, green jobs.

“I’ve been meeting with local residents all morning, and there’s no doubt that housing affordability is the top concern,” Schreiner said. “And we can make housing more affordable in Muskoka by regulating short-term rentals, changing zoning rules to provide more housing options and investing money in affordable and co-op housing.”

Schreiner and Richter also spoke about creating more jobs through the Ontario Greens’ green building and retrofit plan. “Everyone wants to save money on their energy bills,” Richter said. “And our retrofit program will help families and businesses save money by saving energy while crushing climate pollution and creating hundreds of thousands of good, green jobs at the same time.”

The retrofit program will create new jobs, businesses and careers for diverse workers. And Ontario Greens will help train a diverse green workforce to do these builds and upgrades by funding tuition and guaranteeing paid, on-the-job apprenticeships for tens of thousands of college students according to the press release.