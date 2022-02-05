South Muskoka Curling And Golf Club To Host Provincial Peewee Golf Championship

South Muskoka Curling and Golf Club has been selected as the host venue for the 2022 Ontario Peewee (U13) Championship, slated for August 8-9, 2022.

The provincial championship, conducted by Golf Ontario, boasts divisions for both boys and girls under the age of 13. Eighty-four juniors are expected to tee it up in what promises to be an exciting 36-hole event.

“Junior golf is the lifeblood of South Muskoka, and we are fortunate to have a membership that has always supported this area of development,” said the club’s general manager Adam Frederick.

“It is an honour to partner with Golf Ontario to host this championship and a true testament to the quality of our facility. This tournament provides incredible exposure not only for our club, but for our own juniors looking to take their game to the next level. We look forward to welcoming players from across the province and showcasing everything South Muskoka has to offer.”

The Ontario Peewee (U13) Championship made its debut in 2015. Contested over 36-holes of play, the multi-day event features the youngest field of golfers in any Golf Ontario event and is often the first provincial championship that competitor’s play in. The tournament has seen many of its champions go on to find further success at the provincial and national level, including qualifying for Team Ontario and Team Canada squads.

“The Ontario Peewee (U13) Championship provides players with their first opportunity to play in a provincial championship, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring the event to South Muskoka,” said Rob Watson, Golf Ontario’s Manager of Competitions. “South Muskoka has such a great history of developing junior golfers. With a strong program under the leadership of PGA professionals Adam Frederick and Jacklynn Miller, hosting a championship like this seems like an ideal fit between the club and Golf Ontario. We know South will provide competitors with a world-class championship experience.”

There are several volunteer and sponsorship opportunities available for this championship. Those interested are encouraged to contact Adam Frederick (adam@southmuskoka.com) for more details.