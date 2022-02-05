Health Unit Says COVID Vaccine Boosters Widely Available By Appointment And Walk-In

Appointments for first, second or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine are widely available at health unit community clinics this weekend and into next week. The health unit strongly recommends that anyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, particularly a booster dose, book an appointment or attend a walk-in clinic as soon as they are able to help reduce their risk for severe illness and chance of requiring hospitalization if they become infected with COVID-19.

Those eligible for a booster include individuals who received their second dose at least 84 days ago and are aged 18 years or older, and 16- and 17-years-olds working as health care workers, or who are Indigenous or a household member of an Indigenous person. The health unit continues to recommend that adults over the age of 30 receive Moderna for their booster dose, as current evidence indicates that it provides improved protection from COVID-19, including from the Omicron variant, compared to other vaccine formulations. However, those who wish to receive the Pfizer vaccine may request it at their appointment.

There are many options where you can access your booster. Appointments for the health unit’s community vaccination clinics across Simcoe Muskoka, the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie, the Cottage Country Family Health Team in Gravenhurst and the Algonquin Family Health Team in Huntsville can be booked through the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Other options include appointments through the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic, Barrie Family Health Team, some health care providers and family health teams, select pharmacies and the GO-VAXX bus.

While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are also available to Simcoe Muskoka residents at health unit community clinics on a first-come basis, if able to accommodate, to those needing their booster as well as first and second doses to those aged five years of age or older.

Clinic details and walk-in schedules are available on the health unit’s website and social media accounts and include up-to-date information, including details about the health unit’s community clinic moving to the Collingwood Legion at 490 Ontario St., effective Monday, Feb. 7.

Anyone who has a scheduled vaccination appointment and is unable to attend because they received a booster in another setting or has become ill, is asked to cancel their appointment by logging into the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

For more information about COVID-19 and details about where and how to get your vaccination, please visit our website at www.smdhu.org/COVID19.