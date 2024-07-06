Ontario Added 9,800 Jobs In June, Mostly In Manufacturing

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, issued the following statement on today’s monthly employment release by Statistics Canada, which showed Ontario added 9,800 jobs in June, including 8,600 jobs in the manufacturing sector.

“For the sixth consecutive month, employment in Ontario has increased, demonstrating that our plan to rebuild the economy is working.

Since the beginning of this year, more than 140,000 jobs have been added to our economy as our government continues to work hard to attract new investments and create jobs in every part of the province.

In June, we led a delegation to Europe and set-up shop at the Collision Conference in Toronto, promoting Ontario’s business competitiveness, strong supply chains and highly skilled workforce to international companies.

As part of our Regional Development Program, which provides financial support and advisory services to local businesses looking to expand, we welcomed $93 million in new investments last month from four manufacturing companies in Oxford County. These investments will create 187 new, good-paying jobs in southwestern Ontario.

Our government is also laser-focused on strengthening relationships with our neighbours to the south. Cross-border trade is crucial to the region, generating billions of dollars in economic activity and supporting millions of jobs. That’s why, over the past year, our government has signed agreements with Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Nevada to boost trade, attract investment and foster ongoing collaboration across our manufacturing, tech and life sciences sectors.

As we navigate ongoing global uncertainty, we will continue to work with workers, business groups and governments on both sides of the border to create better jobs and bigger paycheques for more Ontario workers.”