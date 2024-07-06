Impaired Driver Takes Out Parked Car On King Street In Midland

A call from the owner of a parked car on King Street, Midland to the OPP Communication Centre reporting a possible impaired driver had struck their vehicle has resulted in criminal code driving charges for a London, Ontario resident.
Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment were dispatched at approximately 5:15 p.m. July 4, 2024 to the address and in the course of the investigation Deborah Janice MacLeod age 64 years was arrested and charged with the following offences.
- Dangerous operation
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 18, 2024, was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.