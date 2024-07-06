Impaired Driver Takes Out Parked Car On King Street In Midland

A call from the owner of a parked car on King Street, Midland to the OPP Communication Centre reporting a possible impaired driver had struck their vehicle has resulted in criminal code driving charges for a London, Ontario resident.

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment were dispatched at approximately 5:15 p.m. July 4, 2024 to the address and in the course of the investigation Deborah Janice MacLeod age 64 years was arrested and charged with the following offences.

Dangerous operation

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 18, 2024, was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.