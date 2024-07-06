Trespass Complaint At Retail Store Results In Arrest For Midland Area Person

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment responded to a trespass complaint from the Walmart store in Midland on July 4, 2024 at 6:53 p.m. after store security observed a person inside the store who has been trespassed from the business.

Attending officers located the suspect who is known to police at a nearby fast food restaurant.

Arrested and charged with the following offences is Tyler Copegog 21 years of no fixed address, Midland.

Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Enter premises when entry prohibited contrary to the Trespass to Property Act

Engage in prohibited activity on premises contrary to the Trespass to Property Act

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.