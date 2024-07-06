Trespass Complaint At Retail Store Results In Arrest For Midland Area Person

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment responded to a trespass complaint from the Walmart store in Midland on July 4, 2024 at 6:53 p.m. after store security observed a person inside the store who has been trespassed from the business.
Attending officers located the suspect who is known to police at a nearby fast food restaurant.
Arrested and charged with the following offences is Tyler Copegog 21 years of no fixed address, Midland.
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada
- Enter premises when entry prohibited contrary to the Trespass to Property Act
- Engage in prohibited activity on premises contrary to the Trespass to Property Act
The accused was held for a bail hearing and will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.